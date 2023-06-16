Timpanogos Cave opens after winter damage cleared

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — It took a little longer than expected, but one of Utah's most popular monuments has finally reopened just in time for summer.

Timpanogos Cave National Monument opened to visitors Friday, weeks after the original opening date last month was postponed due to damage caused by Utah's historic winter season.

Crews have been working on the trails and areas around the site, clearing snow, fallen trees and other damage, including the rock curtain above the caves.

"We are so excited to finally open the caves for tours! Our team has worked tirelessly to complete repairs in record time. We are ready to move forward with the summer, bringing families and visitors back into the caves," said Park Manager Shannon Stephens.

The reopening comes a week after another popular attraction nearby, Bridal Veil Falls, welcomed back visitors after an avalanche hit in January.

Tickets for Timpanogos Cave National Monument can be purchased HERE, although space may be limited for the first few weeks as staff is trained.