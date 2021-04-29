Timpanogos Cave tickets now available

PROVO, Utah — Tickets for guided tours at Timpanogos Cave are now available, the National Park Service announced.

Ticket sales began at midnight Thursday morning, and tours are already filling up fast.

"We are getting lots of calls from people that want to get the first tickets. We would love to see you on opening day but remember that tickets are sold on a rolling 30-day release so you can plan ahead for the day you wish to come," a post on the Timpanogos Cave Facebook page says.

Masks are required for the entire cave tour, as well as at the cave entrance and exit, the visitor's center, the restrooms and the plaza.

