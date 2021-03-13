Toddler dead after possible drowning in Cache Valley

LEWISTON, Utah — A 3-year-old died Saturday in what authorities are calling a possible drowning.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of a missing child near 3300 West and 2000 South in Lewiston around noon.

The child was last seen riding a battery-powered 4-wheeler, which was found in the nearby Bear River. The child was then found in the river prior to emergency crews' arrival, and lifesaving attempts were started immediately.

Google Satellite image of Bear River near 3300 W. 2000 South in Lewiston, Utah

Lifesaving efforts continued at the scene and at a local hospital, but the 3-year-old didn't survive.

The child's death is being investigated, but the sheriff's office says it appears to be an accident.

"We would like to remind the public to take this unfortunate event as a reminder to tell your kids you love them, give them an extra hug and kiss, and to always cherish the moment," Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi wrote in a press release. "Our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss and our thoughts go out to all who responded today."

The victim's name or gender was not released.