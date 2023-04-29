Toddler run over, killed by landscaping equipment in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A young child died Saturday after being run over by a piece of heavy equipment in her family's yard.

Spanish Fork Police said the 2-year-old girl's dad was using a track loader to do some landscaping near 1400 N. Sunset Drive. The man was working with nobody else in the yard until the girl wandered out of the house without anyone knowing.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police say the toddler walked behind the loader and was run over.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the child ultimately died from her injuries.

The incident is under investigation. The victim's name has not been released at this time.