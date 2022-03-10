Tooele cafe raises money for movement honoring Drayke Hardman

TOOELE, Utah — Chubby’s cafe in Tooele is raising money this Wednesday for #doitforDrayke, a movement honoring Drayke Hardman, 12, who died by suicide last month.

“I’m sure everybody has known somebody, or has been affected by somebody, with suicide," said Joseph Moak, owner of Chubby’s. "It’s something that is tragic, you know, and especially when you know them and you interact with them and you’re left feeling empty.”

Since Drayke's tragic death, community members have been rallying behind his families’ efforts to end bullying and teach kindness. Drayke's mom told Moak that her son loved Chubby’s scones, and Moak wanted the cafe to help the family out in any way it could.

“Be a little bit kinder to one another," said Moak. "And try to think a little bit more of, we have no idea what’s going on in their life and what’s going on in their mind. And whether they cut us off on the street, or whatever happens, knowing that if we can just share a little bit of kindness with them, it goes a long way.”

You can donate money and buy T-shirts at Chubby’s until 9 p.m. Wednesday night. All proceeds will go towards helping the Hardman family set up The Drayke Foundation.