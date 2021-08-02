Tooele County assesses flood damage, prepares for even more rain

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Folks in Tooele County on Monday were assessing the damage done by Sunday's torrential rains while preparing for another round of thunderstorms.

A self serve, sandbagging station was in operation at the city maintenance shed.

When all that rain fell in the nearby canyons, it turned bone dry creeks into raging rivers of water and mud, rocks and trees, all flowing downhill. Settlement Canyon was one of three canyons closed pending cleanup. But things were rough down in the city as well.

READ: Another round of flooding possible as new flood watch issued for noon

With more than two inches of rain falling Sunday in less than 2 hours, it turned Main Street into a River, with water impacting several local businesses.

READ: Enoch under state of emergency after devastating flooding

“So, currently we are still in response mode, dealing with this weather cell that we have going through right now," said Brittany Lopez, Assistant County Manager Tooele County. "The biggest bulk of our damage was done to our canyons and we have road crews up each one of our canyons clearing debris. Both middle, settlement and soldier canyons received a big bulk of damage.”

Lopez went on to say that if for whatever reason you are unable to bag your own sand to give them a call and they will make arrangements to have sandbags delivered to you (435) 843-3160.