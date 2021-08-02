Another round of flooding possible as new flood watch issued for noon

SALT LAKE CITY — Even as most of Utah cleans up and dries out from Sunday's heavy rains that caused widespread flooding, the chance of another round of floods is possible for Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at noon for a large part of the central and eastern portions of the state, including the Wasatch Mountains near Interstate 80. The watch is expected to remain up until 9 p.m.

The watch extends west to the Colorado border and all the way south to include Capitol Reef National Park.

National Weather Service

Iron County, which experienced heavy flooding Sunday, and Washington County are not expected to receive additional flooding Monday.

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City says storms will develop in the early afternoon, with locally heavy rain expected. Those storms will "gradually diminish" by later Monday evening.

"The threat for showers and storms with heavy rain will persist today. Recent burn scars, normally dry washes, streams surrounded by steep terrain, slick rock and urban areas will be most at risk," the NWS tweeted Monday.