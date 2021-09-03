Tooele County health department issues order requiring masks in schools that meet certain case thresholds

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Tooele County Health Department has issued an emergency order requiring masks in schools that meet certain COVID-19 case thresholds.

Schools with outbreaks of COVID-19 will be required to have all students and staff wear masks for 30 days if 1,500 or more students or at least two percent of the student population tests positive for COVID-19 in a 14 day period.

Schools with less than 1,500 students meets the threshhold if 30 or more students test positive for COVID-19.

Children can and do get COVID-19 and are at risk of severe illness from the virus. Additionally, they may pass it along to family members.

