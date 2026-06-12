3-year-old flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding bicycle in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah — A three-year-old was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Stockton while riding a bicycle Friday afternoon.

At 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Silver Avenue and Rogers Street. Upon arrival, a three-year-old was found to have been struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

The child sustained a laceration to his head and other injuries. He was conscious and speaking with responders at the scene before being transported by medical helicopter to the hospital.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The intersection and surrounding area will remain closed for the investigation.