Tooele schools placed on lockout after nearby armed robbery

TOOELE, Utah — Three Tooele schools are currently on lockout status after an armed robbery took place in the general area on Tuesday.

Both Tooele High School and Tooele Junior High School, as well as Northlake Elementary, are under the conditions due to the crime which took place at Sandy Gifts and More at 80 West Vine Street.

Tooele City Police said officers were advised a robbery had taken place at the shop just after noon.

After the robbery, the suspect headed west towards the schools, causing the lockout to be put into effect.

"The suspect was last seen leaving the store going west on Vine St.," police said on social media. "Due to the close proximity to the Tooele High School and Tooele Junior High School, we advised the Tooele County School District of the incident."

During a lockout, school doors and windows are secured to minimize exposure and all students and staff are moved indoors.

Police assured the safety measures at the schools were out of precaution and they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story