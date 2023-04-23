Tow truck driver severely injured by flying piece of metal on Utah highway

LAYTON, Utah — A tow truck driver from Layton is recovering this weekend after a series of surgeries after he was hit by debris while behind the wheel. Now troopers want the public's help in finding the other vehicle involved.

"One second it’ll change your life, you know," Tristen Schofield commenting on the moment his brother's life was changed forever, "He was driving down legacy northbound just right where you’re getting off towards Farmington, and I guess a piece of sheet metal – it’s undetermined on how it happened – but it ended up going through the driver’s side window and hitting him in the face, across the face. "

29-year-old Tyler Schofield from Layton was coming home from a work shift - employed as a tow truck driver with Dewaal & Sons - when UHP says it was just before 1pm when he was hit with sheet metal, sustaining major injuries. Still he was somehow able to avoid an accident on the road and pull his truck over without injuring anyone else.

"Luckily he was able to consciously steer off the road and safely park it, without tipping it or flipping it," Tristen said he was then rushed to the hospital where he had facial reconstruction, they had to remove the right eye, tear duct repair, and a number of other procedures.

Tristen says doctors are hopeful they can save his sight, but they don't know anything definitively yet, "They do have high hopes for the one eye, but at the moment it could go either way. We’ve just gotta wait for the healing process."

A GoFundMe account started by a cousin to help with medical expenses has already seen donations, along with another account his employer set up for him, warning others to secure your load and possibly save a life.

Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, trying to locate where this sheet metal came from and asking anyone who may have seen anything Thursday in the area of Parish Lane to the Farmington interchange to contact them at their non-emergency dispatch number 801-451-4150.