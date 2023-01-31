Fenced off for now, Tracy Aviary's Jordan River Nature Center expanding to 12 acres

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A new fence around a former South Salt Lake park is blocking visitors and dog owners from getting to the Jordan River, but the nature center assures it’s about expansion, not exclusion.

Rick Burton and his dog, Norman, typically play fetch and run along the Jordan River three to four times a week. They go to the James Madison Oxbow Park near 3300 South and 900 West, but cold weather has halted their usual hangout.

Burton and Norman were in for a surprise when their path to the Jordan Parkway Trail turned into a path to nowhere.

“We came in, let the dog off, he came over and looked at the fence and was like, ‘What do I from here?’” said Burton.

The Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Department told FOX 13 News that the park actually closed in mid-September. The Tracy Aviary is expanding the half-acre Jordan River Nature Center into a 12-acre project.

“The Jordan River, it’s so special,” said Marissa Beckstrom, director of the center. “I think a lot of time it's underappreciated or we don’t know why it’s so special.”

Beckstrom said she’s heard complaints about the fence, but she’s open to community input. There’s currently an anonymous survey on the center's website.

“The fence is kind of our very first step to starting everything else,” she said. “It’ll be gardens, pathways, a lot of community space and programming for kiddos and really all ages.”

“I think it’s a wonderful addition to the neighborhood if they do that. We just want to have access to the parkway so we can get in and out easy,” said Burton.