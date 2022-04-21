Traffic diverted off I-80 after rollover accident

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic is being diverted off parts of Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City after a semi truck rollover Thursday morning.

The accident occurred before Foothill Drive on the highway when the truck carrying spools of metal overturned.

All westbound I-80 traffic is currently diverted to I-215 where drivers can then take a ramp to return to I-80.

A spokesperson with the Utah Highway Patrol said a passengers in the truck was transported to the hospital with injuries. Cleanup of the accident is expected to take two hours.