Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Traffic diverted off I-80 after rollover accident

i-80 SHUT.jpg
UDOT
Traffic backed up on westbound I-80 just before the mouth of Parleys Canyon
i-80 SHUT.jpg
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:38:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic is being diverted off parts of Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City after a semi truck rollover Thursday morning.

The accident occurred before Foothill Drive on the highway when the truck carrying spools of metal overturned.

All westbound I-80 traffic is currently diverted to I-215 where drivers can then take a ramp to return to I-80.

A spokesperson with the Utah Highway Patrol said a passengers in the truck was transported to the hospital with injuries. Cleanup of the accident is expected to take two hours.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere