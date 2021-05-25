Traffic stops as Kaysville duck family 'moves' to new farm home

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Traffic in Kaysville came to a halt over the last few days to give a family room to move to their new home.

But this wasn't just any family. Instead, of moving trucks, this family just waddled down the street on their own.

Last week, the facilities manager at Windy Ridge Elementary School in Kaysville noticed a duck building a nest. With help from the school's students, the staff member monitored the development of the nest and duck.

Excitement built as eggs were soon seen in the nest, and just a few days ago 13 shiny new ducklings were born.

Of course, a schoolyard is no place for a new family, so with help from the school's crossing guards, streets were closed off to traffic to allow the entire clan to ease on down the road to their new home at a nearby farm.

The school produced a video of the duck family's journey, all set to the theme from "Chariots of Fire." Pictures after their arrival showed the family enjoying their new surroundings with a swim on the pond.