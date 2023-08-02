Trailer fire on I-80 on-ramp leaves 1 person critically injured

WANSHIP, Utah — One person was severely burned after a trailer caught fire in Summit County on Tuesday.

The Park City Fire District said it assisted the North Summit Fire District after a trailer went up in flames around 12:30 p.m. It happened on the eastbound on-ramp to I-80 in Wanship.

Park City Fire District

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the victim was trying to move something in the trailer when it caught fire, but it's not known exactly what caused it. The victim was taken away via ambulance initially, then transferred to a medical helicopter and flown to the University of Utah Hospital. They were reportedly in critical condition.

Four other people were in the truck that was hauling the trailer, but they escaped without any injuries.

The fire spread to the truck and to the grass off the side of the road, but firefighters were able to put it out.