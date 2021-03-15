Trailer smashes through I-215 barrier wall in Taylorsville

SALT LAKE CITY — Taylorsville residents in one neighborhood almost received an unwelcome addition to their backyards Monday.

Sam Wilson was caring for his wife when he heard a loud noise coming from Interstate 215 behind his house.

"I heard this big boom, and I've heard that before, but nothing that big, you know, where something's hit the wall," said Wilson.

I-215 accident in Taylorsville

A trailer being towed by a truck appeared to have come uncoupled and smashed into a barrier wall while heading northbound on I-215 West near 5100 South.

"I ran into the kitchen and looked out the back window and this trailer went through the wall," exclaimed Wilson.

The truck came through the wall directly behind Wilson's neighbor's house.

"I was glad there wasn't a truck on the front of that or it would probably be on the neighbor's backyard." said Wilson.

Despite the accident, Wilson says he feels safe living next to the busy highway.

"I'm not that worried about it, but I know the possibilities are there that something like that could happen," said Wilson. "If it was a big truck or something like that, it could end up in the backyard."

Utah Highway Patrol officials have yet to responded to attempts by FOX 13 to learn more about the accident.