Travelers pack Salt Lake City Int'l Airport over Memorial Day Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The numbers don't lie, and in Utah, at least, the numbers show Americans are back to traveling in full force.

READ: Business seeks to ease stress of post-pandemic air travel

Through noon Monday, over 82,400 passengers had journeyed through Salt Lake City International Airport during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Those numbers just account for the number of passengers coming through the front door of the airport, and does not include those connecting through Salt Lake City.

WATCH: Businesses reliant on travelers start to rebound as the travel industry recovers

On Friday, 23,760 people traveled through the facility, numbers higher than those in 2019, almost a full year before the pandemic lockdown.

FRIDAY - 23,760 passengers

- 23,760 passengers SATURDAY - 18,200

- 18,200 SUNDAY - 18,000

- 18,000 MONDAY - 22,470

The totals were a far cry from 2020 when the airport dealt with a pandemic-affected daily high of just 5,000 passengers during the same weekend.