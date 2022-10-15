Watch Now
TRAX train hits car, which then hits pedestrian in downtown Salt Lake City

Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune
File: A TRAX train passes by the West Valley City Hall as it leaves the West Valley Central Station 2750 W. 3590 South, Sunday, August 7, 2011.
Posted at 6:51 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 20:53:21-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening in downtown Salt Lake City after that car was initially hit by a TRAX train.

The chain-reaction crash occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 500 South and Main Street, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

Details about how the initial collision occurred were not immediately known, but a UTA spokesperson said it propelled the car into the pedestrian. The driver of the car then left the scene. A description of the vehicle

The pedestrian's medical condition was not known.

The incident caused some disruptions to TRAX service; details are provided on the UTA Twitter account.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

