TRAX train hits car, which then hits pedestrian in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening in downtown Salt Lake City after that car was initially hit by a TRAX train.

The chain-reaction crash occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 500 South and Main Street, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

Details about how the initial collision occurred were not immediately known, but a UTA spokesperson said it propelled the car into the pedestrian. The driver of the car then left the scene. A description of the vehicle

The pedestrian's medical condition was not known.

The incident caused some disruptions to TRAX service; details are provided on the UTA Twitter account.

#TRAX Update 6:33 PM: Due to the previous train vs auto incident the SB Red train scheduled to depart from University Medical at 6:44 PM will not make its trip. The next SB Red train is scheduled to depart from University Medical at 6:59 PM. — Utah Transit Authority - UTA (@RideUTA) October 15, 2022

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.