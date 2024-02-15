Trespassers at popular Ogden hot springs to be cited

OGDEN, Utah — Years of issues at popular hot springs in Ogden have officially boiled over, with county leaders warning that trespassers will be cited.

FOX 13 News has reported on issues at the hot springs previously as county officials and property owners have tried to close access over the years due to illicit activity.

The hot pots are located on private property just inside Ogden Canyon and have long attracted drugs.

In the last month, two individuals had to be rescued from the hot pots when they were found unconscious. For one of the rescues, an individual had to be hoisted out by responders.

In 2022, FOX 13 News reported that a woman was found dead in the hot springs. Foul play was not suspected in the death.

Now, county and state officials will be enforcing a no trespassing policy on the private property, warning that violators will be cited.

The owner of the land where the hot pots sit authorized the Weber County Sheriff's Office to enforce the policy through a "Letter of Agency Agreement," officials said.

Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol and deputies from the sheriff's office will begin conducting regular patrols at the hot pots, citing those who violate signs and are found on the private property.

Additionally, "no parking" signage was installed by the Utah Department of Transportation along Highway 39 near the area. Officials said before the signs were installed, serious traffic hazards in the area were caused by people parking too close to lanes of traffic and darting across the busy highway to get to the hot pots.

"Your cooperation ensures everyone's safety," the sheriff's office said.

Details on exactly what consequences would be enforced for violating the no trespassing policy near the hot pots were not disclosed by officials.