OGDEN, Utah — A woman's body was found in a hot spring inside Ogden Canyon early Friday, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

Police said a call came in just before 5 a.m. of an unresponsive person at the mouth of the canyon. The person who made the call attempted CPR until officers arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the death, but authorities do not suspect foul play.