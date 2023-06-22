Tribal coalition backs Bears Ears land swap between Utah, feds

SALT LAKE CITY — A commission made up of Native American tribal leaders will support a massive land exchange inside Bears Ears National Monument.

In a letter to the Committee on Natural Resources, the Bears Ears Commission announced they would be backing Congressman John Curtis' bill that proposes a land swap because "it will result in greater protections for the significant cultural landscape of the Monument."

FOX 13 News first reported on Tuesday about the bill and the land exchange. Roughly 162,000 acres of land the state of Utah controls inside Bears Ears National Monument will be exchanged for federal government-owned lands scattered across the state. The deal is potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the long-term, as Utah's School Institutional Trust Lands Administration can use the land for things like energy, mineral or other development and the money goes into the public education system.

In exchange, the federal government gets more land inside Bears Ears National Monument, which has seen its boundaries created, reduced and then restored under the past three U.S. presidential administrations.

The support of tribal leaders with ties to Bears Ears National Monument is a significant boost for the legislation. In the past, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance has expressed support for the "concept," but cautioned that the details of the legislation were critical.

Republican and Democratic leadership in the Utah State Legislature met last week and unanimously approved the trade. HR3049 will get a hearing on Thursday in Washington, D.C. A companion bill is being run in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Mike Lee. Both bills have the support of Utah's entire congressional delegation.

Rep. Curtis told FOX 13 News earlier this week he hoped to win bipartisan support for the deal in Congress. The land swap will not end the litigation over Bears Ears National Monument. Utah's Attorney General recently filed a lawsuit against the federal government challenging the president's authority under the Antiquities Act concerning the designation of monuments.

Read the letter from the Bears Ears Commission here: