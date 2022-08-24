Utah sues the feds over Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante national monument boundaries

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah has filed a lawsuit over President Biden's decision to reinstate the boundaries of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, accuses the president of violating the Antiquities Act of 1906. Garfield and Kane counties joined the state in the litigation. A copy of the lawsuit was shared with FOX 13 News.

Bears Ears National Monument was created in 2016 by President Obama. Its boundaries, and those of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, were shrunk a year later by President Trump. In 2021, President Biden reinstated the original boundaries for both monuments.

“These public lands and sacred sites are a stewardship that none of us take lightly. The archeological, paleontological, religious, recreational, and geologic values need to be harmonized and protected. Rather than guarding those resources, President Biden’s unlawful designations place them all at greater risk," a statement released by Gov. Spencer Cox's office read.

Ever since Bears Ears was created, state leaders have threatened litigation. Last year, Utah's Solicitor General told FOX 13 News that the state would likely sue over President Biden's executive order.

A coalition of environmental and tribal groups are still actively suing the federal government over President Trump's decision to shrink the monuments. Recently, legislative leadership approved a land swap with the federal government inside the Bears Ears National Monument.

