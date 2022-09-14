Truck accident blocking lanes on ramp to I-80 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A semi truck crash in Salt Lake City is causing a heavy backup on Interstate 80 on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck is stopped across the ramp connecting I-215 to the westbound lanes of I-80.

Northbound and Southbound I-215 to I-80 Westbound are closed due to the crash, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Troopers expect the closure will be in place for up to two hours.

UHP said the truck was empty at the time of the crash and the driver lost control on the wet road. The truck jackknifed, hitting the concrete barrier and blocking the ramp.

After it crashed into the barrier, a passenger car ran into the back of the trailer, which caused a leak in the truck's fuel tank.

Troopers said only minor injuries were reported and nobody was taken to the hospital.

Hazmat crews responded to the area to help clean up the leak.

Traffic is being directed onto the shoulder of the ramp, but delays will continue until the truck is removed.

