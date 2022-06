SALT LAKE CITY — A truck crash has closed a major highway ramp in Salt Lake City on Monday.

The ramp leading from westbound Interstate 80 to northbound Interstate 15 has been completely closed to traffic after the accident involving the dump truck.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, only minor injuries have been reported.

The ramp is expected to be closed until around 2 p.m. as crews clean up the asphalt spill related to the crash.