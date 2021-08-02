Truck dangling off I-215 after accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A truck was left dangling off a Salt Lake City highway Monday following an accident that has caused traffic issues.

Salt Lake City Fire Department

The Salt Lake City Fire Department shared photos of the accident on the ramp from Interstate 215 northbound to Interstate 80 westbound.

Salt Lake City Fire Department

No injuries were reported and the driver of the truck was able to safely extricate himself from the vehicle.

Utah Highway Patrol

Due to severe traffic backups, officials are asking drivers to avoid the area, including I-80 eastbound to southbound I-215. The Utah Highway Patrol estimates the road to reopen around 4 p.m. as crews clear the area and fix the barrier.