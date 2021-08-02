Watch
Truck dangling off I-215 after accident

Salt Lake City Fire Department
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 14:13:43-04

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A truck was left dangling off a Salt Lake City highway Monday following an accident that has caused traffic issues.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department shared photos of the accident on the ramp from Interstate 215 northbound to Interstate 80 westbound.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the truck was able to safely extricate himself from the vehicle.

Due to severe traffic backups, officials are asking drivers to avoid the area, including I-80 eastbound to southbound I-215. The Utah Highway Patrol estimates the road to reopen around 4 p.m. as crews clear the area and fix the barrier.

