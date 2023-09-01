Truck disabled but occupants uninjured after lightning strike

HURRICANE, Utah — A pair of storm watchers had a scary experience Thursday night when their vehicle was struck by lightning in southern Utah.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said they received calls around 9:30 p.m. from multiple witnesses who saw lightning strike a vehicle near the "H" on the hill in Hurricane. First responders arrived at the scene and found the two occupants in the truck uninjured.

The two people in the vehicle said they were watching the thunderstorm when the GMC Canyon truck was hit by a bolt of lightning. This reportedly disabled the truck, and it would no longer start. Fire crews helped the two down the mountain.

The incident was caught on camera in the video above. Lightning is seen from a distance, then a few seconds later, the frame is fully illuminated as the truck is hit, sending sparks up into the air.