Truck drives through median on Bangerter Highway bridge

Utah Highway Patrol
Driver suffers serious injuries following accident on Bangerter Highway on Feb. 1, 2022
Posted at 11:48 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 13:48:49-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman suffered serious injuries after driving a pickup truck through the median on a bridge on Bangerter Highway on Tuesday.

The truck was pulling a sign board when it veered to the left in the northbound lanes of the highway and hit the barrier, a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson told FOX 13. After crossing the barrier, the truck slid partially down the slope that heads towards the surface street below.

Crews work to clear accident after pickup truck smashed through median on Bangerter Highway on Feb. 1, 2022

UHP said the adult female driver was the only occupant in the truck and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lanes in both directions of the highway are currently closed as crews clean up the accident. The surface street below the highway may also face lane restrictions.

