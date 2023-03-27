Truck full of beer crashes into Weber River

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — There's crying in your beer, but there was crying over beer after a truck hauling 72,000 pounds of suds crashed into the Weber River in Morgan County on Sunday afternoon.

The truck's driver lost control while heading westbound on Interstate 84 just before the Peterson off-ramp near mile marker 96, sending the 18-wheeler into the river.

Morgan County Fire

While the driver was uninjured, crews were forced to quickly deploy Hazmat flotation booms to control any fuel from leaking from the truck's tanks into the river.

While fuel was stopped from leaking into the water, the highway may be closed to allow crews to remove the truck from the muddy water.