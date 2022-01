SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A semi truck rollover is causing rush hour headaches for drivers on Interstate-15 on Friday.

The accident is situated in the southbound lanes of the highway near 4100 South.

Five lanes of the highway have been closed to traffic while crews attempt to remove the truck. The Utah Highway Patrol says only minor injuries were reported from the scene of the crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the road to be fully reopened at 6:30 p.m.