Truck, trailer stolen from West Valley City landscaping business

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A local small business owner is hoping to get his pickup truck and trailer back after it was stolen Saturday morning.

The truck and trailer were stolen around 5 a.m. from Virgil's Lawn Care LLC by an unknown person. The theft was caught on camera (video above).

Nikki Martinez

"Please keep a look out for my truck and trailer. Our whole company is on that truck," Virgil Martinez wrote on Facebook.

The theft has been reported to West Valley City Police. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has seen the stolen property since Saturday morning should call WVCPD at (801) 840-4000.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs in case it the truck and trailer are not recovered.