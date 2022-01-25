Several semi-trucks were involved in a pile-up crash Tuesday morning on I-80 in southwest Wyoming.

Uinta County Fire & Ambulance Trucks mangled in pileup on I-80 in southwest Wyoming, Tuesday Jan. 25 2022.

According to Uinta County Fire & Ambulance, six semi-trucks were involved in the crash between Evanston and Rock Springs and at least one driver was injured. They had to extract him from the cab of his crushed truck.

Dicey road conditions Tuesday morning in northern Utah

They advised the crash was caused by extremely slick roads and trucks traveling too fast.

Snow was expected to taper off later in the morning. But high winds are forecasted to pick up, which could cause more problems for truckers and other high-profile vehicles Tuesday.

