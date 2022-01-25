Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trucks mangled in pileup on I-80 in southwest Wyoming

items.[0].image.alt
Uinta Fire & Ambulance
Trucks mangled in pileup on I-80 in southwest Wyoming, Tuesday Jan. 25 2022.
image.png
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 11:23:34-05

Several semi-trucks were involved in a pile-up crash Tuesday morning on I-80 in southwest Wyoming.

272689151_238366821806472_144388718447988790_n (1).jpg
Trucks mangled in pileup on I-80 in southwest Wyoming, Tuesday Jan. 25 2022.

According to Uinta County Fire & Ambulance, six semi-trucks were involved in the crash between Evanston and Rock Springs and at least one driver was injured. They had to extract him from the cab of his crushed truck.

Dicey road conditions Tuesday morning in northern Utah

272691538_238358815140606_1298318927579404724_n.jpg
Trucks mangled in pileup on I-80 in southwest Wyoming, Tuesday Jan. 25 2022.

They advised the crash was caused by extremely slick roads and trucks traveling too fast.

Snow was expected to taper off later in the morning. But high winds are forecasted to pick up, which could cause more problems for truckers and other high-profile vehicles Tuesday.

Follow FOX 13 on air and online for developments to this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere