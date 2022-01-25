Dicey road conditions Tuesday morning in northern Utah

Roads were slick in areas of the Salt Lake Valley Tuesday morning as a cold front passed through, causing problems for morning commuters.

There were dicey conditions through Cottonwood Heights and Holladay along the east belt route. UDOT also warned of slippery conditions in the Cottonwood Canyons.

It looks like a parking lot through Sandy right now. It’s a mess. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time. Taking over a half hour to get from Provo to 9000 S @FOX13 pic.twitter.com/Sl1b23G1cT — Dani Ruberti (@DaniRuberti) January 25, 2022

A crash in I-15 north near Midvale earlier in the morning had traffic backed up for miles. A tow truck has since cleared that crash.

#RoadUpdate 👋 #SR190 #SR210 travelers! Road conditions are lightly snow covered in both canyons w/ some areas running slushy/wet once plows have made a pass. Plows in each canyon so please give them room. Light flurries expected to taper by 12pm w/ additional 1/2” ❄️ possible. pic.twitter.com/p8Ky1Rpc8z — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) January 25, 2022

Authorities advised drivers to slow down and give plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles during the morning commute.

FULL FORECAST: Light snow ending; Gusty canyon winds picking up

Snow was expected to taper off as the morning progressed. But high winds are expected to pickup in northern Utah throughout the day, causing potential problems for truckers and other high-profile vehicles.