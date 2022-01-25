Watch
Dicey road conditions Tuesday morning in northern Utah

UDOT camera
Traffic backed up for miles on I-15 north in the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning Jan 15 2022.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 10:15:46-05

Roads were slick in areas of the Salt Lake Valley Tuesday morning as a cold front passed through, causing problems for morning commuters.

There were dicey conditions through Cottonwood Heights and Holladay along the east belt route. UDOT also warned of slippery conditions in the Cottonwood Canyons.

A crash in I-15 north near Midvale earlier in the morning had traffic backed up for miles. A tow truck has since cleared that crash.

Authorities advised drivers to slow down and give plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles during the morning commute.

FULL FORECAST: Light snow ending; Gusty canyon winds picking up

Snow was expected to taper off as the morning progressed. But high winds are expected to pickup in northern Utah throughout the day, causing potential problems for truckers and other high-profile vehicles.

