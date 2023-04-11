Tuesday's weather ties another record, but this one is easier to handle

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's record snowfall made headlines for weeks, but Tuesday tied the record for the high temperature in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City hit a whopping 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon and with a few hours of optimal heating for the day, chances that the temperature increases even more and breaks the record are likely.

We've now tied the record high temperature of 80F at KSLC previously set in 1934. With a few hours of optimal heating and continued warm southerly flow, chances are we will see a few additional degrees through the afternoon. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 11, 2023

The record was previously set in 1934.

Experts at the National Weather Service say the last time temperatures were this warm was in October 2022 and many Utahns are ready to get back in the sunshine after an intense winter season.

Later in the week, rain and snow are again predicted in the valley and the mountains.

But not to worry, spring temperatures will return by the weekend, though no record-breaking weather is predicted—for now.