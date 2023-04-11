Watch Now
Tuesday's weather ties another record, but this one is easier to handle

Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 16:22:44-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's record snowfall made headlines for weeks, but Tuesday tied the record for the high temperature in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City hit a whopping 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon and with a few hours of optimal heating for the day, chances that the temperature increases even more and breaks the record are likely.

The record was previously set in 1934.

Experts at the National Weather Service say the last time temperatures were this warm was in October 2022 and many Utahns are ready to get back in the sunshine after an intense winter season.

Later in the week, rain and snow are again predicted in the valley and the mountains.

But not to worry, spring temperatures will return by the weekend, though no record-breaking weather is predicted—for now.

