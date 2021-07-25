Watch
Two arrested in connection with non-fatal stabbing in SLC

FOX 13
Crime scene in Salt Lake City where a person was stabbed and critically wounded, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jul 24, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people are in police custody after a stabbing in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

The male victim, whose name or age were not released, suffered multiple stab wounds in the parking lot of a Smith's grocery store at 828 S. 900 West.

Police arrived and found two suspects across the street at a 7-Eleven. They were taken into custody, but have not yet been identified.

The victim was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Detectives were working to find out the relationship between the three people involved.

SLCPD Lt. Andrew Cluff said there is no danger to the public.

