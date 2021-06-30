Watch
Two dead after crash on I-15 in Kaysville

Posted at 9:08 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 23:49:51-04

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Two people were killed and three others were injured Tuesday night in a crash on I-15 in Davis County.

The accident occurred on southbound I-15 near the Burton Lane exit. A Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson said multiple vehicles were involved, but an exact number was not given.

Two people have died as a result of the crash, according to UHP. Another person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Two others were taken by ambulance, but their condition was not given.

I-15 southbound is closed in the area, and traffic is being diverted off 200 North toward U.S. 89.

UHP and the Utah Department of Transportation advised drivers to expect major delays and to take an alternate route if possible.

The victims' names have not yet been released.

This article will be updated as more details emerge.

