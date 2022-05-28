Watch
Two dead after crash on Utah County highway

Google Maps
Street View: Utah State Route 68 near mile marker 12
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 17:00:33-04

UTAH COUNTY — Two people were killed in a crash on a highway west of Utah Lake Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol announced around 2:15 p.m. that troopers were at the scene of a double-fatal accident on State Route 68 (12800 West).

The crash reportedly occurred near mile marker 12, which is near the southwest side of the lake between Saratoga Springs and Goshen.

No further details were immediately available. UHP said all traffic is being diverted from the highway due to the crash.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

