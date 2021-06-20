Watch
Two dead after small plane crash in Tooele County

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN
File photo: Piper PA-32 single-engine, fixed landing gear, light aircraft pictured September 2, 2018.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 21:30:39-04

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed in a small plane crash Friday morning.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. near Rush Valley, about 17 miles south of Grantsville.

The aircraft was a Piper PA-28-140.

Authorities have confirmed that two people died in the crash. Further details, such as any other occupants and the victims' identities, were not immediately available.

The NTSB is investigating the incident.

