Two dead after small plane crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed in a small plane crash Friday morning.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. near Rush Valley, about 17 miles south of Grantsville.

The aircraft was a Piper PA-28-140.

Authorities have confirmed that two people died in the crash. Further details, such as any other occupants and the victims' identities, were not immediately available.

The NTSB is investigating the incident.

FOX 13 will provide updates to this story online and on the air as new details become available.