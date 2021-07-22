Two-dozen Utah firefighters head to Montana to help with wildfires

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Another group of Utah firefighters is heading out of state to help crews in Montana who are dealing with several wild fires there.

Two dozen Utah firefighters from around the state are answering this latest call for assistance from another state.

They are part of the emergency management assistance compact, team members number three and four.

They are right now on their way to Billings, Montana where they will meet and brief with crews on the ground there to figure out where they are most needed.

The goal of this interstate compact system is exactly what’s happening right now, when one state needs assistance they can call on and receive support and resources from neighboring states.

Two other EMAC fire fighting teams from Utah, teams one and two, are currently in Oregon helping firefighters deal with the wildland fire situation there.