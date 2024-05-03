Two Eden brothers become rising stars in Netherlands soccer league

EDEN, UTAH — Two brothers from Eden, UT have been climbing the European soccer circuit. It's been a journey they began as teenagers, entering the RSL Academy by age 15 before opportunities abroad quickly followed.

Taylor Booth, 22, played for clubs in Germany, Austria and Holland. Then the younger brother Zach, 20, moved to Great Britain before joining Taylor in the Netherlands.

Both now play for the top Dutch league, Eredivisie for teams Utrech and Volendam, and have even faced each other twice this season.

The second matchup was epic for the Booth family. It was a game where Zach scored his first-ever professional goal, while Taylor notched a hat trick to help Utrecht to the 4-2 win.

The pair spoke with FOX 13 reporter Morgan Vance about the wild journey that began when they were both minors and one they hope eventually takes them back home to the United States