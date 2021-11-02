Two men arrested after shots fired in City Creek Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested two men Monday evening after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in a Salt Lake City canyon.

Multiple people called 9-1-1 around 5 p.m., saying they heard gunshots near the pavilion in City Crek Canyon.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them they saw the suspects get into a vehicle and drive toward the Utah State Capitol.

Officers made a "high-risk traffic stop" and took the two men into custody without further incident.

Investigators believe the men were not "specifically targeting any community members," but SLCPD says their alleged actions endangered those in the area and created alarm among park visitors.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

SLCPD says the investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are pending. The suspects' names have not been released as of Monday evening.