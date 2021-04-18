Two men dead after Jeep rollover in Moab

MOAB, Utah — Two men from Arizona were killed in a crash on the Moab Rim Jeep Trail Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., witnesses called 911 to report a rollover crash on the trail.

Emergency first responders arrived and found the vehicle's two occupants dead.

The names of the victims were not released, but officials with the Moab City Police Department said the driver was a 56-year-old man, and the passenger a 47-year-old. Both men were from Arizona.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but witnesses' accounts indicate there may have been a mechanical issue that led up to it. Moab City Police are investigating, with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol assisting.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims. May you find peace through this time," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Moab PD also thanked the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Moab Valley Fire Department, Grand County EMS and Utah Highway Patrol for helping in the emergency response.