Two northern Utah home fires leave pets dead, firefighters injured

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Fires at two different homes in the past day injured responding firefighters and resulted in the deaths of multiple pets — three dogs and one cat.

The first occurred Saturday night in South Ogden.

Around 11 p.m., a fire broke out in a condo near 900 E. 5500 South. The blaze then spread to the unit next door.

More than 30 firefighters responded from several different agencies and "aggressively" attacked the fire, according to South Ogden Fire Chief Cameron West.

They were able to rescue two cats from the building, but another cat and two dogs died.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries. One injured their ankle, and the other was treated for dehydration.

All residents were safely evacuated, and none were injured. Damage from the fire is estimated at $500,000, and the cause is being investigated.

Then Sunday around noon, fire crews responded to a house fire near 400 W. Burton Lane in Kaysville.

It was a "well-involved" basement fire, the Kaysville Fire Department said, and flames were coming out of the windows and front of the house.

No civilians were injured, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat-related illness. They were in stable condition and have been released.

The basement was significantly damaged, and the occupants were displaced.

Firefighters found the body of a dog in the house.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.