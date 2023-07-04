Two off-duty Davis County Sheriff's Office deputies killed in motorcycle crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Two off-duty deputies with the Davis County Sheriff's Office have been identified as the individuals who were killed in a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

Officials identified the deputies as Corporal Steven Lewis and Deputy Jennifer Turner.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Monday when the motorcycle was heading east on South Weber Drive near 475 East.

The driver of the motorcycle was unable to handle a curve in the road, officials stated, and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a pickup truck.

Both riders on the motorcycle died while the pickup truck driver was uninjured.

Cpl. Lewis served with the Davis County Sheriff's Office for more than five years while Turner has been with the office since 2020.

“The tragic passing of Corporal Steven Lewis and Deputy Jennifer Turner is devastating to all of us,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks in a statement. “Both were very impactful in their positions at the Sheriff’s Office and will be deeply missed. I know they were both excited about their future together.”

Lewis received a plethora of honors and recognition for his law enforcement service over the years. In addition, he served as a member of the Army for six years.

Lewis leaves behind his parents, Robyn and Ralph Lewis.

Turner joined the Davis County Sheriff's Office after graduating from POST academy in May 2020. Since then, Turner served in the corrections division and will be remembered for her "love of helping others and seeing lives changed for the better."

Turner leaves behind her three children, June, Ashlyn, and Bryce, her parents, Daryl and Colette Peterson and many siblings.

As the tragedy has taken a toll on the staff at the Davis County Sheriff's Office, officials said an in-office therapist will be providing support "for the foreseeable future."

"We appreciate the outpouring of support from across the state and nation as we grieve not one, but two holes that our DCSO family now has," officials said in a statement. "Jennifer and Steve touched many lives at the Sheriff’s Office and in their communities and will not be forgotten. We recognize this tragedy has impacted every person at the Sheriff’s Office."