Two people shot, wounded in early morning Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson street.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men — one in his 20s, the other in his 30s — with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Police say this is an isolated and targeted incident between parties, and they believe the suspects know the individuals who were shot. Police say no arrests have been made, but they are pursuing several leads.

Ogdenite Cayden Davis witnessed the shooting from his hotel room. He says he tends to stay away from 25th Street because of the area is known for violence.

"It is known for a lot of shooting, especially this area in particular behind this parking lot. I've heard multiple stories about fights breaking out and people pulling out knives, gun, and shootings and stabbings," Davis said.

Davis believes a large amount of intoxicated people contributes to the 25th Street violence.

"This is the main place people come when they want to bar hop with friends, and that leads to people getting really intoxicated and doing stuff they eventually are going to regret. So I do think 25th Street is one of the more violent streets in Ogden," he said.

He says more needs to be done to keep bar hoppers and pedestrians safe.

"I just think they really need to crack down on security... especially behind this area because a lot of the stories I've heard have actually happened in this parking lot," Davis said. "I think a lot more security on Friday, Saturday nights from police officers and just security cameras and stuff like that."

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Ogden Police Department.