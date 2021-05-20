Watch
Two shot to death on Uintah/Ouray Reservation; suspect in custody

Mathew Keenan Colorow Tapoof booked into Utah County Jail
MGN/Pixabay
police-lights-emergency-lights.jpg Police lights siren file photo
Posted at 10:45 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 13:04:49-04

The FBI is investigating a pair of murders that occurred early Wednesday morning on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation in northeastern Utah.

According to a complaint filed Tuesday in United States District Court, District of Utah, Central Division, Mathew Keenan Colorow Tapoof is suspected of fatally shooting two enrolled members of the Ute Indian Tribe.

The complaint alleges the two victims had knocked Tapoof to the ground and beat him before he stood up, walked to a vehicle about 15 yards away and returned with a gun.

Tapoof is accused of shooting one victim in the chest and the other in the face before driving away from the scene.

A Department of Justice representative told FOX 13 Tapoof, who is of Native American descent but not enrolled as a tribe member, has been arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail.

Tapoof faces a federal charge of discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and two counts of murder in the second degree while within Indian country.

The victims' names were not released.

