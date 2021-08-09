U of U alerts campus of attempted sexual assault on nearby trail

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah alerted the campus community of an attempted sexual assault Sunday evening.

The university's Safety Department was notified of the incident around 5:30 p.m., but officials are not yet sure when it happened. It happened on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Red Butte Canyon area, the alert said.

The person of interest in the case is described as an older man with a light complexion, riding a bike on the trail.

No further information was provided.

University police are actively investigating and searching the area, and they ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 801-585-2677.

This alert was sent out because "federal law requires institutions of higher education to alert the campus community when certain crimes occur on or near certain campus property that presents a serious or ongoing threat," according to the U's website.

"This safety warning is being issued as part of the University of Utah’s efforts to provide timely notifications about serious or ongoing threats to the campus community. While it may be distressing to learn about this incident, it is being shared so you can best protect yourself," the website also says.