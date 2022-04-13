U of U baseball coach Gary Henderson suspended for personnel matter

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah head baseball coach Gary Henderson has been suspended without pay for two weeks due to a personnel matter.

In a statement Wednesday, the school did not announce what led to Henderson's suspension, which begins today and is without pay.

After serving as associate head coach at Utah for two seasons, Henderson was named to his current position on June 9. The Utes are 18-13-1 in Henderson's first season as head coach and scheduled to face Arizona at home in a three-game series beginning Thursday.

During Henderson's suspension, assistant Todd Guilliams will serve as interim head coach.