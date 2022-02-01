U of U fraternity, sorority activities suspended following additional assault report

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has suspended the activities of all fraternities and sororities following an additional report of sexual assault that allegedly occurred in a fraternity house.

According to an update on the school's website, as officials were investigating an assault at one Greek Row house that reportedly occurred in September, another student anonymously reported a second assault at a different fraternity house in December.

The university said the second assault report has been shared with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

While the first assault was alleged to have occurred at the Kappa Sigma house, the second location will not be identified due the assault having been reported by an anonymous victim.

In the first reported assault, the student was attending a "Wine Wednesday" party at the house with friends, and wine was provided by the chapter. The victim said they were sexually assaulted while in the dance floor room and did not know the assaulter before the party.

All fraternity and sorority activities have been suspended for two weeks. Philanthropic and business operations may continue in the chapter houses, but social gatherings are not allowed, according to the letter to students.

Meetings have also been set up with Greek Life leaders to address safety, accountability and transparency.

The university has made the following resources available to students who are survivors of sexual assault: