U of U students claims being drugged, sexually assaulted at fraternity house

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a student claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted at a University of Utah fraternity house.

The university said a student went to the Pi Kappa Alpha house on Thursday and "remembers feeling sick, nauseous, and as if they had been drugged," according to an alert release.

When the student was taken to the hospital, they reported that they had been sexually assaulted at the fraternity house. Hospital staff and the university police department contacted the Salt Lake City Police Department about the allegations.

Because the fraternity is located off-campus, Salt Lake City police are now leading the investigation.

Officials ask anyone who knows anything about the incident to reach out to police at 801-799-3000.