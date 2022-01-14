U of U now requiring students to receive COVID-19 booster

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is now requiring students to receive a booster shot to be recognized as being fully vaccinated.

In an email to students, school officials announced the new booster requirement for the Spring 2022 semester. Students who have not received a booster will be unable to register for future classes.

"We want our students, faculty, and staff to be able to interact fully in person across campus, and the safest and most effective way to get back to those experiences is through these proven strategies," wrote Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonald.

The university previously announced new on-campus COVID-19 protocols in which anyone who tests positive must: